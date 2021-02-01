TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,310.0 days.
TISNF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
About TIS
