TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,310.0 days.

TISNF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get TIS alerts:

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.