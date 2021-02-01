Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Volume Hits $65.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $620,648.69 and $65.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007660 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

