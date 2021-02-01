Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.7%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 414,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 511,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.