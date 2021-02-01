Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,253. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

