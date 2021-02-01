Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.20

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 44685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$117.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

