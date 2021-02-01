Tixl (MTXLT) Hits Market Cap of $4.88 Billion

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Tixl has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl token can now be bought for about $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 76.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00144937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038544 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,865.45 or 0.88974826 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

