TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT.L) (LON:PBLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.20

TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT.L) (LON:PBLT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 131398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT.L) Company Profile (LON:PBLT)

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

