Tokamak Network (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.37 Million

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Tokamak Network has a market cap of $6.37 million and $954,766.00 worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Tokamak Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00007013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Tokamak Network Token Profile

Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 tokens. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

