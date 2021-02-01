Tokenbox Market Capitalization Achieves $265,204.12 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $265,204.12 and $5,320.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Tokenbox (TBX) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

