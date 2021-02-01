Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

