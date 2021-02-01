Tolar (TOL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,712.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tolar has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $81,712.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 770,337,034 coins and its circulating supply is 225,199,139 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.