Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 7,361,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,684,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

