Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TLY stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 32.88 ($0.43). 5,146,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.85. The firm has a market cap of £59.89 million and a PE ratio of -164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Totally plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Totally plc (TLY.L) Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

