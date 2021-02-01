TouchCon Achieves Market Cap of $368,633.91 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $368,633.91 and $18,552.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00108131 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003550 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

