Tourist Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $37,086.55 and $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

