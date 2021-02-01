Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Price Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were up 9.6% on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tower Semiconductor traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 1,120,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 715,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

TSEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

