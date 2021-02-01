TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Shares Up 1.2%

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.53). 99,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 91,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The company has a market cap of £633.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,272.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,071.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

