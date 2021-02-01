Traceability Chain Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00102279 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012738 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

