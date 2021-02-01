Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $141.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

