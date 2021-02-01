Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

