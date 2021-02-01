Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.78. 39,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.