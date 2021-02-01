Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $39.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,874.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

