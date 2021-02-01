Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.