Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Teekay LNG Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 314,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 297,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

