Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.12. 27,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.