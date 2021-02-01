TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TACT stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

