TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 10.1%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 19,965,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 61,828,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRXC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransEnterix, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

