TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) were up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 236,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 514,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.