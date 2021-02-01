Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TVPKF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Travis Perkins stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

