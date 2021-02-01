TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 679,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 956,940 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TriMas by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109,296 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TRS opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

