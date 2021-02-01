TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 5.9%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.81. 1,925,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,829,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.