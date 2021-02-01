Tripio Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.