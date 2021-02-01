Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Cut to Hold at Oppenheimer

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRIT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Triterras stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 5,268,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,041. Triterras has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

