Truadvice LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
