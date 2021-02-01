Truadvice LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

