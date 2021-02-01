TrueFlip Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $822,372.51 and $658.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

