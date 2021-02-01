Truegame Price Up 3.1% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Truegame has a total market cap of $89,288.52 and $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

