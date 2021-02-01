TrueUSD Market Capitalization Hits $404.11 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $404.11 million and approximately $103.37 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.28 or 0.00856793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.17 or 0.04327085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019324 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 404,032,175 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

