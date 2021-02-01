Truist Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $75.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,903.17. 130,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

