Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Raymond James increased their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $12.67 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 285,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

