Truist Securiti Comments on Veracyte, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of VCYT opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

