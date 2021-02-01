Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Landstar System stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

