Truist Securiti Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $9.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $10.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

