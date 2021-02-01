Truist Securiti Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.67.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

