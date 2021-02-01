Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Up 15%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s share price was up 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 345,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 109,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDS shares. National Securities started coverage on Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.