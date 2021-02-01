Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

