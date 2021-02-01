TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak purchased 5,758 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,699.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.23. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

