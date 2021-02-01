Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) a C$51.00 Price Target

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$51.00 target price from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.76.

ENB stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$43.54. 2,682,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,396. The company has a market cap of C$88.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6369565 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

