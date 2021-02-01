Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

TRQ opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

