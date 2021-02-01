Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 8.3% Higher

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.91. 780,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,107,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180,848 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

