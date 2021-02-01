TurtleCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $296,069.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 241.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,376,819,155 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

